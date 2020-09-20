B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

North Island MLA and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena announced she would not be seeking re-election in B.C.’s next provincial election.

The North Island will have a new representative in the B.C. legislature following the next provincial election.

Claire Trevena, North Island MLA, announced today that she would not be seeking re-election.

“It is time to move on and take on new challenges,” she said in a press release. “It has been a great privilege to be the representative of the North Island for 15 years and to have the trust of people across the constituency.”

Trevena was first elected in 2005. She is the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“As minister, I have had an incredible team dedicated to making B.C. better. We’ve put the public interest at the heart of the ferry system, we’ve invested in a solid public transit system, we’ve development an active transportation strategy to get people out of their cars, and we’ve introduced the safest system for ride hailing on the continent,” she said.

“I am so proud of the work of John Horgan’s government, of which I am a part. CleanBC has the most stringent environmental standards in the country, we have been delivering on housing, on healthcare and on education. We’ve changed government’s approach to our foundational industry, forestry, we’ve brought together Indigenous communities and aquaculture companies to chart a way forward for the fish farm industry.”

Trevena has been the North Island’s MLA for four terms.

“Together, we have achieved much. Among our successes, we fought and won the battle to keep the new hospital in Campbell River, we successfully argued for expansions to provincial parks, we brought much needed childcare into communities, and we have much needed new public housing.”

In her statement, Trevena thanked her husband, Mike for his support over the years as well as the team she’s worked with in the constituency for the last 15 years.

Trevena joins six NDP ministers who have already announced they would not seek re-election including Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness Michelle Mungall, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Shane Simpson, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser and Finance Minister Carole James.

