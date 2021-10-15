Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

RELATED: Northern B.C. pandemic brings back private home rules

RELATED: U.S. to reopen land borders to vaccinated visitors Nov. 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Stats Canada reports significant pandemic-related jumps in depression and anxiety

Just Posted

Esquimalt Coun. Ken Armour (left), Dillon Takata and Mayor Barb Desjardin shovel ceremonial scoops of soil onto what will soon be a small cherry tree forest in Gorge Park. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Cherry tree planting honours Japanese heritage in Esquimalt park

Server Roxanne Cameron sets up a ping pong table on the street patio area outside Pagliacci’s restaurant on Broad Street as she and other staff get ready for opening. The eatery supplied both the ping pong and a foosball table for patrons who want to enjoy the outdoor space. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council gives pandemic patios year-long extension

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is fundraising to deliver 10,000 pairs of socks to south Island residents in need. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Sock fundraiser promises some comfort for Greater Victoria residents in need

Sooke’s annual Santa Parade returns on Dec. 5, but with pandemic protocols in place. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Traditional Sooke Santa Parade to return, for now, with COVID precautions