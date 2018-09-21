Tanker approaches Westridge Marine Terminal, which has operated in Burnaby since the 1950s. (Black Press files)

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

The federal government’s new effort to gain approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion must “comprehensively address the risks that our government and many British Columbians have been raising,” B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman says.

The federal government ordered the National Energy Board on Friday to reconsider the project’s marine impact, particularly the additional ship traffic on B.C.’s resident killer whale population. The board has been given 22 weeks to reopen the marine impact, as directed by the Federal Court of Appeal in August.

READ MORE: Feds launch review of oil tanker traffic in bid to renew pipeline approval

Heyman noted that the court decision to suspend the project permits also rejected the federal government’s efforts to consult affected Indigenous communities.

“Meaningful consultation is critical to any future actions,” Heyman said. “A diluted bitumen spill would present a threat to our coast and the tens of thousands of jobs that rely on the coast. We will continue to defend B.C.’s interests.”

The B.C. NDP government has joined a separate court action with Indigenous and environmental groups to challenge the project, which had 14 court cases in its favour until the August ruling.

Safety testing and preliminary work on equipment and material sites has continued, since the federal government bought the project and set up a new Crown corporation called Trans Mountain Corp. to complete the expansion.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain completes spill exercise, site work continues

Kinder Morgan Canada CEO Ian Anderson was retained to head the new corporation, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took over the 65-year-old pipeline and expansion project and vowed it will be completed.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court grants injunction against Nanaimo’s tent city
Next story
Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

Just Posted

Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

West Shore RCMP respond to several calls for service associated with homeless campers

Paving complete, lines coming to the Malahat this week

$34 million safety project is 95 per cent complete with hope to relieve traffic congestion between Victoria and Nanaimo

Only tent city residents allowed access at Goldstream Park campsites

Local RCMP point to reports of criminal activity and drug use in the area as cause for safety concerns

Work scheduled to start in October on latest Clover Point wastewater project

Another wastewater contract headed down the pipe

School crossing guard clears truck debris left from evening crash

Truck crashes into hydro pole on Saanich/Oak Bay border

Neighbours fear impact of tent city residents on Goldstream Provincial Park

Langford residents opposed to campers voice concerns at campground gate

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Most Read