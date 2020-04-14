Backlash swift after Victoria horse carriage company’s call for help

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours says it faces $120,000 shortfall amid COVID-19 shutdown

Spring weather typically brings the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages to Victoria streets, but with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down nearly all businesses, the city’s controversial horse carriage industry became yet another casualty.

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours, running carriage rides in Victoria for 117 years, suspended operations March 19 after closed borders and travel restrictions effectively shut down the city’s tourism industry. On a GoFundMe page, the business says it’s facing the “harsh reality” that it will experience 12 months with no income. Now Tally-Ho is asking for the public’s help to care for its “18 magnificent draft horses.”

“After laying off all staff and cutting all non-essential costs, our small, family-run business is still facing a significant shortfall of over $120,000 to maintain quality horse care over the expected course of COVID,” writes owner Donna Friedlander. “Our savings will not cover the horses’ feed, foot care, veterinarian care, shelter and base needs for long.”

Friedlander says the company qualifies for only one of the federal assistance programs, and even that won’t cover the horses’ needs. “Our goal is to reach the $120,000 our horses need – every dollar helps!” she writes.

READ ALSO: Hundreds rally in support of horse carriages outside Victoria City Hall

The Victoria Horse Alliance, a longstanding group opposing the carriages, is not pleased by Tally-Ho’s call out for help.

Founder Jordan Reichert called the fundraiser “unconscionable.”

“There are sanctuaries rescuing animals from abusive situations that need funds now more than ever. Meanwhile, an over 100-year-old for-profit business that exploits animals for profit is opportunistically trying to exploit people’s love for animals during a crisis to line their own pockets,” he said in a news release. “Every business and every individual across Canada needs funds right now; donating to a horse carriage business should not be a priority during this difficult time.”

The alliance says it’s “willing to work with the carriage companies to find homes for the horses if they cannot afford them, but only if they agree to phase out and shut down their operations permanently.”

The horse carriage industry has been a source of controversy in Victoria for a number of years. In spring 2019 hundreds of people rallied outside City Hall after Coun. Ben Isitt motioned to phase out the carriages by 2023. Last month the City considered new restrictions but but ultimately decided to move on from the debate.

READ ALSO: Horse-drawn carriages to stay after Victoria backs down from debate

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirushorse carriages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

VicPD investigating six more suspicious fires set over the long weekend

Fifteen suspicious fires set in Victoria, Esquimalt since March, police say

Backlash swift after Victoria horse carriage company’s call for help

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours says it faces $120,000 shortfall amid COVID-19 shutdown

Truck rolls into Saanich family’s home

An unoccupied truck collided with a house after it was struck by another vehicle

Man arrested for breaking into Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, threatening to burn it down

Man faces charges of break and enter, uttering threats and mischief

Friday night fire at Brewskys Taphouse caused by cleaning rags left on a dryer

Bar to re-open for take-out, delivery Wednesday evening

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Province extends COVID-19 fire ban until June 15

Bans also stay in place in other high-smoke sensitive zones

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

BC Ferries postpones direct service from Bella Coola to Port Hardy for summer 2020

Customers with reservations on affected sailings will be notified by mid-May

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Vancouver Island ferry travel lower on Easter long weekend than during the first weekend in April

BC Ferries spokesperson says Island routes saw a 14% reduction in passengers, compared to April 3-5

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Most Read