Eight-year-old Parker Reems (left), 10-year-old Tommy Reems (middle) and 11-year-old Josiah Toews celebrate a special find: a spoon dug up during a dive into Elk Lake, near Hamsterly Beach before a warning was posted. (Kevin Menz/News Staff) Eight-year-old Parker Reems (left), 10-year-old Tommy Reems (middle) and 11-year-old Josiah Toews celebrate a special find — a spoon — dug up during a dive into Elk Lake, near Hamsterly Beach in July. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Bacteria counts lead Island Health to warn swimmers off Elk/Beaver Lake beach

As a precautionary measure it is not recommended for people or pets to enter the water

Island Health recommends swimmers of all stripes avoid the waters of Hamsterly Beach at Elk Lake, located within the Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

Island Health issued the beach advisory Friday afternoon, stating that preliminary sampling results show bacteriological counts which exceed acceptable guideline limits in the water.

A beach advisory indicates the water may be unsafe for swimming and recreational activities. As a precautionary measure, it is not recommended for people or pets to enter the water.

Signs are being posted at the lake and further sampling is underway.

For updates regarding this advisory please visit crd.bc.ca/alerts.

RELATED: Water quality not being tested as usual at popular public beaches on the Island


