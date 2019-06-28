File photo IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges in connection with Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death.

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo – one of three people arrested and charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi – was released on bail Friday morning.

Deo, 23, was freed – bound by a number of conditions while on release – following a hearing at BC. Supreme Court in New Westminster, which set bail at $275,000, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

Inderdeep and her mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, have been charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’. Deo’s younger brother, Harjot Singh Deo, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dhesi, a college student.

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

On Friday, June 21, two more men, Gurvinder Deo, 25 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were also arrested and charged in connection to the murder. The men were charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

READ MORE: Two men charged in connection with the murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Nineteen-year-old Dhesi’s body was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Harjot Deo, Manjit Deo and Inderdeep Deo are all under no-contact orders, prohibiting them from making contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister. They are expected to be back in court on July 3 to fix further court dates.

“As the matter remains before the court the BC Prosecution Service will have no further comment,” McLaughlin said.

