Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

Prohibition comes as B.C. sees record-breaking heat wave and increase in wildfires

Amid scorching temperatures that are expected to continue through the week, including on Canada Day, B.C. has announced a province-wide ban on campfires.

The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland remains out-of-control, Highway 97 reopens

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfiresCamping

Previous story
Elder group heading to Victoria court to protest RCMP exclusion zones at Fairy Creek
Next story
North Saanich residents asked to cut water use to address shortage

Just Posted

Vehicles sit parked along the onramp to the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal on Monday afternoon. The hot weather is driving people to Thetis Lake Regional Park, for which the designated parking lot fills up quickly. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
View Royal neighbours furious as Thetis Lake visitors overflow CRD parking lots

Elders for Ancient Trees insist that the court affirm the right of access, Jackie Larkin tells a gathered crowd at the legislature on June 28. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Elder group heading to Victoria court to protest RCMP exclusion zones at Fairy Creek

Swimmers out to beat the heat over the weekend cool off in the Gorge Waterway off Curtis Point near the Tillicum bridge in Saanich. (Photo by Ruth Kampen)
Record-breaking heat continues for a third day around Greater Victoria

Authorities are asking some residents and businesses of North Saanich to curtail their water use. (Black Press Media File)
North Saanich residents asked to cut water use to address shortage