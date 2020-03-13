A woman walks past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

The Bank of Canada is cutting its overnight rate target by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent in response to COVID-19.

The central bank says the unscheduled rate decision is a “proactive measure” taken in light of the negative shocks to the economy due to the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada says lower oil prices, even since its last scheduled rate decision last week, will also weigh on the economy.

The central bank made the rate announcement as part of a package of measures announced by the federal government.

READ MORE: Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point.

The central bank says it will provide a full update of its outlook for the Canadian and global economies on April 15.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO
Next story
Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

Michelle Obama talk in Victoria postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns

Province bans gatherings of more than 250 people

Greater Victoria physician encourages taking precautions to protect at-risk populations amid COVID-19 concerns

Social distancing, hand washing, preparing for self-isolation top priorities

Traffic advisory: Langford asks Costco shoppers to use Leigh Road interchange

The Millstream overpass is significantly backed up

Greater Victoria homelessness count only sees ‘tip of the iceberg’

The count aims to identify driving forces, gaps in services and raise awareness

COVID-19: Greater Victoria sports, entertainment venues affected after province bans large gatherings

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

An updated list of Greater Victoria events cancelled, postponed

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, suspect at large

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a dark grey Kia sedan

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

Most Read