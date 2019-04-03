The Bay Street Armoury may soon carry a new name (File photo)

Bay Street Armoury could carry new name

Local military representatives advocate for a historical namesake

Victoria’s Bay Street Armoury may soon carry a new name.

Members of the 5th British Columbia Field Regiment Royal Canadian Artillery (RCA) Foundation and the Canadian Scottish Board of Regimental Trustees are writing to the Canadian Government to rename the 104-year old site at 715 Bay St. to the “General Sir Arthur Currie Armoury,” in honor of a decorated General who commanded the battlefield during the First World War.

In a letter requesting support from the Township of Esquimalt, Brig.-Gen. (retired) Michael Happell outlined the historical significance of Currie, who moved to Victoria from Ontario when he was 18.

ALSO READ: Bay Street Armoury celebrates 100th anniversary

“Soon after his arrival in Victoria he joined the 5th Brigade, Canadian Garrison Artillery, progressing in rank to become Lieutenant Colonel and Commanding Officer,” the letter reads. “Following his tenure of command… he was invited to command the newly established militia unit, the 50th Regiment (Gordon Highlanders) until the outbreak of World War 1 at which time he was promoted to command the 2nd Infantry Brigade with the Canadian Expeditionary Force.”

After the successful capture of Vimy Ridge, Currie was further promoted to Lieutenant General in command of the Canadian Corps.

“Throughout his service on active overseas duty with the CEF he was acclaimed as one of the most proficient battle commanders of the war,” the letter reads.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria opens bids for repair of Bay Steet Bridge

Currie served as Honorary Colonel of the 5th (BC) Artillery regiment, based out of the Bay Street Armoury, from 1919 until his death in 1933.

The letter further states that the current name of the armoury is based on its geographical description, not military history.

Armouries across Canada have had their names changed to reflect historical significance, including the Kenora Armour, renamed Private David Kejick DCM Armoury in Kenora, On. in 2018, and the McGregor Armoury in Winnipeg, renamed the Lieutenant Colonel Harcus Strachan VC, MC Armoury in 2018.

While the Township of Esquimalt has no jurisdiction over the armoury, since it’s federal property situated in the City of Victoria, council still voted to write a letter of endorsement to the Government of Canada.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus
Next story
VIDEO: Fire crews battle large blaze at Campbell River home

Just Posted

New, specialized 24-hour emergency vet hospital coming to Saanich

The VCA Canada’s Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to get $12M upgrade

Gas prices hit $1.57 a litre in Greater Victoria

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

West Shore RCMP search for suspect in robbery on Galloping Goose

Police say victim was robbed on Galloping Goose trail in Langford

Camp Pringle in Shawnigan Lake offers gender inclusive camp week

Cabins sorted by age, not gender, at gender inclusive summer camp

Spring cleaning: Where to recycle weird items

From paint cans to car batteries

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Most Read