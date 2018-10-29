Scott Anderson

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

The British Columbia Conservative Party has launched its 2019 leadership race.

The nomination period begins today and ends on Dec. 31.

“This leadership race is the start of a new chapter for our party and our province,” said Ryan Warawa, president of the BC Conservatives. “Over the past few months, under the stewardship of interim leader Scott Anderson and his team, we have built a strong, united party. Now it’s time for an elected leader to take the helm and lead us to Victoria.”

Anderson, a Vernon city councillor, indicated on the party website in 2018 he would not be seeking the elected leadership of the party. The message remains on the website.

Anderson was recently re-elected to a second four-year as Vernon councillor.

“Our infrastructure is in place, our membership is growing, and our polling numbers continue to increase,” said Warawa. “With an elected leader we will run candidates in every riding in the next election.”

The BC Conservatives, said Warawa, will scrap the Carbon Tax, reform ICBC, and support responsible resource development.

The leadership election will be held Feb. 23 in Victoria.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
