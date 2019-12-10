BC Ferries has added 170 extra sailings for the holiday season. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

BC Ferries is preparing for the busy holiday season by adding 170 extra sailings between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan.1, the Vancouver – Victoria (Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay) route will have 128 extra sailings including 6 a.m. departures from Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay on Dec. 23, 26 and 27 and a 10 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen on Dec. 21.

The West Vancouver – Nanaimo route (Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay) will have 37 extra sailing and the West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast route (Horseshoe Bay – Langdale) will have six extra sailings.

According to BC Ferries, the most popular travel times between the mainland and Vancouver Island are between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, when travellers return home.

BC Ferries recommends arriving early, reserving spots in advance and being prepared for wait times.


BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

