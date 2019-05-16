BC Ferries announce a 24 minute sailing delay between Otter Bay and Swartz Bay. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

BC Ferries announce delay between Otter Bay and Swartz Bay

Company say 9:20 a.m. sailing affected

BC Ferries has announced the Queen of Cumberland is operating 24 minutes behind schedule on its 9:20 a.m. departure time.

The Queen of Cumberland is sailing from Otter Bay to Swartz Bay.

According to BC Ferries, the delay is due to lost time in safely load as many vehicles as possible onto the sailing.

The company say they want to make sure they get as many customers as possible to their destination.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information customers are advised to follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit their Current Conditions webpage at bcferries.com or call them toll free at 1-888-223-3779.


