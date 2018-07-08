The Queen of New Westminster has been put out of service for Sunday. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

BC Ferries has cancelled six of its sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Sunday due to a problem with controllable pitch propellers on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay have been cancelled, along with the 2 p.m. 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries said they may do an additional round trip sailing at the end of the day if too many people are still stranded and warn that ferry lineups are likely to be long on Sunday.

Customers with reservations for the affected sailings will get a refund.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

Just Posted

BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

Plastic bag ban back on Saanich council table

Counicillor says it’s not if, but how and when a plastic bag ban will take effect in Saanich

Teacher loses three-years of hair to student charity drive

Cedar Hill students raise 1,200 pieces of sports gear for Cuban kids

Blind community says bike lanes put their lives at risk

Visually impaired Victorians say the City knew of problems, built bike lanes anyway

Vic West to host childcare pilot project

New childcare space is slated for the Vic West Community Centre

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

RCMP investigating after speedboat of late Nanaimo philanthropist stolen

Surveillance video shows boat taken July 5 from house in north Nanaimo

B.C. Housing offers help for Saanich supportive housing

Saanich has received an offer of provincial help to create modular housing… Continue reading

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Most Read