BC Ferries’ sailings from Swartz Bay fill up quickly second day of new year

Thinking about travelling to the mainland on Thursday? Plan ahead as sailings are filling up quickly as people make their way home after New Year’s Day.
The 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen was at capacity by 8 a.m. The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings are 80 per cent full and the 3 p.m. is 50 per cent.
On the Tsawwassen side, the 9 a.m. is approaching 80 per cent full and the 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings are approaching 70 per cent.
Rainfall, wet snow and strong wind warnings are in effect for Greater Victoria and the B.C. coast on Jan. 2 which may affect sailings.
Passengers are advised to check the current conditions for their route before heading out or check the @BCFerries Twitter page for updates.
