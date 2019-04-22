BC Ferries sees one-sailing wait at Swartz Bay terminal

There’s a one-sailing wait at BC Ferries this afternoon as visitors try to head home from their Easter long weekend holidays.
As of 11:45 a.m., the noon sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is completely full, while the 1 p.m. sailing is 73 per cent full and the 2 p.m. sailing is 70 per cent full.
Similarly, sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay are filling up, with the 1 and 2 p.m. sailings already more than 60 per cent full.
Reservations are recommended for anyone intending to sail back to the mainland today and can be made online at bcferries.com.
For current conditions, head to bcferries.com/current_conditions.
