BC Ferries to rollout new discount program in April

New discounts are part of an effort to reduce terminal congestion and wait-times

B.C Ferries says customers can expect more savings as they roll out a new discounted fares program starting next month.

On April 1, BC Ferries will be offering “saver fares” to passengers who carpool and who book in advance in an effort to de-congest terminals and reduce wait times.

“Overall, average fares across the system will change by the 3.2 per cent amount set by the BC Ferries Commissioner. BC Ferries was able to avoid a 9.2 per cent fare increase thanks to a $500 million investment from the BC Government to help keep fares more affordable over the next four years,” noted a news release from B.C. Ferries.

Foot passengers can see a $15 fare for select sailings, and there will be further discounts for those in vehicles with multiple passengers when booked and paid for in advance.

Saver fares for a vehicle and driver will start at $49 on routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and from $39 on routes between Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast and from Powell River to Vancouver Island.

For customers paying at the terminal, fares will increase by $4.10 and standard adult fares will increase by $0.55 on routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Additionally, cancellation fees will be reduced for pre-paid and saver fares “to give more flexibility should their plans change.”

“By offering more discounts for those who book and pay in advance, we expect less congestion at our busier times, more passengers will be able to find space to travel at the times they want and fewer will experience sailing waits,” said Nicolas Jimenez, BC Ferries’ president, in the release. “It’s nearly three times quicker for customers to check in with a Prepaid or Saver fare, so in addition to getting our best fares, the more people who book these, the better the experience we can offer for everyone.”

