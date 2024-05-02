B.C. launches 3-year program to increase secondary suites amid housing crisis

The goal is to provide more affordable rental homes for B.C. residents

The provincial government officially announced a three-year-pilot project incentivizing the construction of secondary suites with the goal of providing more affordable rental homes for B.C. residents.

Starting on May 2, homeowners in most B.C. municipalities and regional districts can apply to Secondary Suite Incentive Program through B.C. Housing’s secondary suite website.

Premier David Eby officially launched the program Thursday near a hardware store in Greater Victoria. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Children and Family Minister Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

The program first announced last year offers eligible homeowners forgivable loans covering up to 50 per cent of costs up to a maximum of $40,000 to add secondary suites or accessory buildings (garden suites, laneway houses) on the property of their primary residence. They must rent out those units for five years at below-markets rates to receive the forgivable loans.

Eby said this program will benefit both homeowners and landlords, creating thousands of affordable rentals.

“This is a win for homeowners, a win for renters and a win for communities throughout our province,” he said.

About 1,000 homeowners will receive forgivable loans each year, which will add 3,000 new rental units at below-market rates.

Eligible homeowners must obtain a building and occupancy permit from their local government, have a combined gross annual income of homeowners on title of less than $209,420, and have a B.C. Assessment value on their property below the homeowner grant threshold. It currently sits at $2.15 million.

The program is part of the Homes for People action plan and a $19 billion housing investment by the B.C. government.

“We’re making it easier and more affordable for homeowners to become part of the solution to the housing shortage,”said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon in the release. “This program will add thousands of long-term, below-market rental homes to urban and rural communities across B.C. and is one of many collaborative approaches we͛re taking through our Homes for People action plan.”

For more information and to sign up for the incentive, visit https://bchousing.org/secondary-suite.

