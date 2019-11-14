BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

BC Liquor Stores will soon be switching to paper bags only – a move set to remove 22 million plastic bags from distribution annually across its 197 store locations.

The province has chosen Richmond-based Bulldog Bag Ltd. to be the ongoing supplier of the new plastic-free bags, the Liquor Distribution Branch confirmed in a news release Thursday. Each bag will be made up of a minimum of 40 per cent recycled materials and be compostable.

Customers will be charged 10 cents to use the new bags as a way to encourage consumers to use their own reusable bags. Vancouver Island stores will make the switch on Nov. 25, followed by stores in Metro Vancouver in February and the rest of the province converting to the new bags by March.

In the meantime, stores will be handing out one free reusable bag per customer until supplies last.

The decision to expand the paper bag program province-wide is based on the success of similar programs launched in stores in Victoria, Tofino, Ucluelet, Salmon Arm and Cumberland earlier this year.

More than 40 per cent of plastic products are used only once, according to the province.

