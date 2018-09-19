BC SPCA praises City of Victoria for bylaw amendments

Changes to tethering time and animal count limits are in line with organization’s beliefs

The BC SPCA is praising the City of Victoria for new bylaw amendments surrounding animal wellness. Pixelbay

The BC SPCA is praising the City of Victoria for passing bylaw amendments surrounding animal well-being.

The City recently passed amendments as part of their Animal Responsibility Bylaw, which was fully released in August, that includes specific rules against animal abuse, tethering restrictions and new number limits of animals permitted on a single property.

“The updates Victoria City Council has adopted are impressive, and align with our recommendations for responsible pet ownership. These changes not only advance animal welfare in the city, but improve public safety,” says Amy Morris, BC SPCA manager of public policy and outreach in a statement. “We now view Victoria as a leader in B.C., with some of the strongest municipal protections for pets in the province.”

Under the amendments, dogs can no longer be tethered for more than four hours in a 24-hour period, and cannot be left tethered and unsupervised for any period of time.

Animal protections are now in place to prevent anyone from physically abusing an animal, or causing unnecessary suffering from conditions like, hypothermia, dehydration and overheating.

Additionally, owners are limited to six cats and/or dogs, four rabbits and/or guinea pigs, and a maximum of 15 hens on a lot.

