Bear cubs likely hit by vehicle, left on road in Bella Coola

The cubs were discovered on June 30 on Thorsen Creek Road

B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two grizzly cubs were killed in Bella Coola.

The Conservation Officer Service says a passerby found the two dead bear cubs along Thorsen Road on June 30, and then reported the incident to the provincial RAPP line. It’s believed that the pair were struck by a vehicle. Their mom has not been located.

Failure to report the accidental killing of wildlife is an offence under the Wildlife Act. Both the RCMP and COS are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact conservation officer Hana Anderson, or can remain anonymous by calling the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 cats saved from abuse by network of B.C. animal rescues
Next story
Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Just Posted

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

UPDATE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

District of Saanich staff will move into old Emily Carr library branch building in 2020

Work has begun to removed hazardous materials and prepare the building for renovations

Peninsula foodbank at ‘all-time low’

House of Lily Koi step in with $2,480 donation to help dwindling food stocks

Disloyalty has its privileges in Sooke

Restaurant promotion is good for business while generating smiles

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

Most Read