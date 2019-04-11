Land has been levelled on the SD62-owned site on the south slope of Skirt Mountain. (Twitter/Scott Stinson)

Bear Mountain land levelled for possible future school

Land owned by SD 62 has been levelled, but no new school has been announced

A plot of land owned by the Sooke School District on south Skirt Mountain has been levelled in preparation for a future school.

SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson tweeted on April 4 that the site had been levelled. He said no school has been announced yet, “but (the) site will be ready for us as need dictates.”

Stinson tweeted that it is “exciting” to see the site has been levelled.

READ MORE: Land purchased for new elementary school in north Langford

The land, which sits at the southern slope of Skirt Mountain — also known as Bear Mountain — was purchased in May of last year with plans to build an elementary school that will service the new housing development on the mountain and the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

With growing communities and the addition of developments in the area, the province determined an additional school will be needed to relieve pressures on nearby Lakewood and Millstream elementary schools.

The province provided $6.6 million last year to purchase the six-acre site in north Langford before development grew even more.

ALSO READ: Construction to begin on Colwood’s Royal Bay Secondary expansion

The Sooke School District is continuously growing and has received 5,070 elementary school registrations, 2,460 middle school registrations and 3,080 secondary school registrations for the 2019/20 school year. There have been 850 kindergarten registrations for the coming school year so far.

The District expects to receive another 100 to 200 new students from now until next September, which will bring the total number of registrations to about 11,200.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Just Posted

Esquimalt apartment fire caused by human error

The fatal fire started in the victim’s unit

BREAKING: Saanich police investigating in Gordon Head after man found dead

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at capacity with overflow room also full

Greater Victoria’s biggest home show arrives this weekend

Over 300 vendors will take over the West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after Victoria adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Most Read