An injured bear in the Thetis Lake area is believed to be dead. (Unsplash).

Bear shot with crossbow arrow believed dead

BC Conservation, police track injured black bear’s blood trail near Lost Lake Road

A large, injured black bear seen roaming north of Langford is likely dead, says BC Conservation officer Peter Pauwels.

On Sunday night a person walking their dog called West Shore RCMP to report sighting an injured black bear that had been shot with a crossbow arrow.

BC Conservation officers and members of the West Shore RCMP were on scene near Lost Lake Road Sunday after reports came in of an injured black bear in the area (Photo Courtesy of local resident).

Pauwels was part of the team tracking the bear near Lost Lake Road Sunday night, following a blood trail in hopes of determining its whereabouts.

Searchers called it quits at nightfall and were unable to locate the trail when they returned Monday morning, but Pauwels says its unlikely the bear is still alive.

“There is a very good chance it’s deceased right now based on the amount of blood I saw,” he said. “I believe it’s probably dead.”

Neighbours say they are familiar with the bear and have seen it in the area numerous times over the last few years.

Bow hunting of black bears is legal in the region and Pauwels says animals can get away from hunters no matter the weapon they use.

“I’m aware of situations where bears have gotten away – but with rifles and shot guns too,” he said.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
