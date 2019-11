Police are working to confirm the sighting

A bear was reportedly spotted in the 5700 block of West Saanich Road early on Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are warning residents about a possible bear sighting in the 5700-block of West Saanich Road early Saturday morning.

Officers are working to confirm the sighting and the B.C. Conservation Service has been notified.

In light of the reported bear spotting, residents are asked to keep their pets and garbage inside to avoid drawing bears onto properties.

