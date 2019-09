Residents asked to be ‘bear aware’ after sightings near West Saanich and Sparton roads

Saanich police have received several reports of bear sightings on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are warning the public about several reported bear sightings in the area of West Saanich and Sparton roads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Residents are reminded to be “bear aware.” Pets should also be kept on a leash to prevent incidents, say police.

BC Conservation Service has been alerted to the reported bear sightings and ask that any further sightings be reported by calling 250-356-9234.

