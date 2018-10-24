Belmont Secondary’s class of ‘68 is having their first high school reunion at Royal Colwood Golf Club, the same place they had their graduation celebration 50 years ago. (Photo courtesy of Linda Boon (Kenyon))

Belmont Secondary’s class of ‘68 to have first high school reunion

The reunion is being held where they had their high school graduation celebration 50 years ago

The joke starts like this: Three former Belmont students walk onto a fishing boat in Port Renfrew.

And that’s how the idea for Belmont Secondary’s class of ‘68 high school reunion started.

This is the class’ 50th, and first, high school reunion.

Ken Cutting, Rex Coburn and John Block, all from Belmont’s class of ‘68, went on a fishing trip last summer and to pass the time while they were fishing they got to talking and reminiscing about high school. They have never had a class reunion before and thought for their 50th year out of high school it was time.

Coburn can’t believe it’s been so long since he’s been out of high school.

“You never think of yourself as getting old,” Coburn said.

READ ALSO: Belmont’s history unveiled for all

Cutting has been in charge of finding people and sending out invitations. Many people still live in the area, but he said it’s been a challenge to find people, especially the women in his class as many have changed their last names after they got married.

Of the roughly 120 in their graduating class, Cutting has been able to contact about 35 people and has received 16 confirmations.

“I think it’s just good to get in touch with people,” Cutting said. “My goal was to get at least 20 people out.”

During the search, Cutting came across Linda Boon, formerly Kenyon, who offered to bring keepsakes from their graduation: photos, grad ceremony program, blue Belmont “B” letters, award certificates and newspaper clippings. Boon gave the thank you speech to the former principal, Don Kerley, after he addressed the class. She kept a copy of Kerley’s speech he addressed to the “Pepsi generation” about remaining true to oneself and finding their path.

“In the games that adults play, for what it’s worth, here is my version of the rules: more important than how you make a living is how you live, more important than trying to get the most out of life is trying to find the place where you can give the most of yourself,” Kerley’s speech wrote.

Coburn said if there are any teachers from that era that would like to attend they are more than welcome.

The event is informal, appetizers will be served and people will be able to purchase beverages.

The reunion, takes place at the same place the class had their high school graduation celebration, Royal Colwood Golf Club, on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

