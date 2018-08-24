(Flickr)

Better road conditions coming to Vancouver Island

Province finalizes new 10-year deals with Mainroad Contracting

The province hopes its latest road maintenance deal will keep Vancouver Island safer during the winter months.

In a news release Friday morning, the Ministry of Transportation announced it has finalized new contacts with Mainroad Contracting to ensure better highway driving conditions.

The contract for Service Area 02, which is responsible for provincial roadways in Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni has been awarded to Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting LP, and the contract for Service Area 03, which covers Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy, has been awarded to Mainroad North Island Contracting LP.

Mainroad South Island Contracting has already been responsible for provincial roads between Chemainus and Greater Victoria since September 2004.

Both of the new contracts will run for 10 years beginning Sept. 1, 2018, with the option for a five-year extension.

New road improvement stipulations outlined in these contracts include:

  • Return Highway 19, Highway 4 and other Class A winter highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a severe weather event. The previous standard was 48 hours at temperatures of -9 C or warmer.
  • Expanded sweeping along cycling routes.
  • Increased communication with the public to rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.
  • When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours in anticipation of the weather event. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Each year road crews apply 750,000 tonnes of winter abrasives and 100,000 tonnes of salt to more than 1.2 million kilometres of highways in B.C. They also award 28 maintenance contracts throughout the province at a cost of $400 million annually.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Just Posted

Driver charged for crashing head-on into Saanich Police car

34-year-old woman drove into cop car, meridian, and finally a ditch before being arrested

BC Ferries report net loss of $9.3 million, despite highest ever traffic numbers

In the first quarter of 2018 the company said earning loss was from reduced fare prices

Royal BC Museum in Victoria receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

Shamrocks lose game 4 in sudden death overtime

Victoria faces elimination game at home

Prior Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

Avoid swimming, exercise caution with pets

VIDEO: Oak Bay mansion boats to Shirley

Large home barged from Oak Bay to Shirley this week

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Most Read