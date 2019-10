Quick-thinking driver got it off the road, leaving space for pedestrians and traffic

What looked like terrible parking near the McPherson Theatre Wednesday afternoon was actually mechanical failure. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

What looked like terrible parking near the Royal Theatre in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon was actually mechanical failure.

The driver says the transmission blew on his van as he negotiated a three-point turn shortly before 1 p.m. in the 800-block of Broughton Street.

The quick-thinker pulled onto the sidewalk so as not to impede traffic, leaving space for pedestrians along the theatre building side.

A tow truck arrived promptly.

READ ALSO: VicPD officer used siren, emergency lights to get kids to school: OPCC report