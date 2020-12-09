Boat removal an ‘early Christmas’ present for shores of Saanich, Oak Bay

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
A Cold Water Divers crew of Adam Coolidge and Dan Zhukov rig a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay to be lifted by Salish Sea Industrial crane operator on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)A Cold Water Divers crew of Adam Coolidge and Dan Zhukov rig a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay to be lifted by Salish Sea Industrial crane operator on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Watching from the shores and hiding under a black hood, in a black raincoat, with black gloves and black gumboots, wasn’t enough to hide his unmistakable white beard.

“We have a million-dollar seat today,” said John Roe, the saint of derelict boat removals, sitting on a beached log near Hibbens Close. Roe watched as Salish Sea Industrial crane operators partnered with a crew of Cold Water Divers and pulled five boats from the beach and tidal waters of Cadboro Bay on Monday morning.

The current removal is for about 10 boats in and around Cadboro Bay with two off Ten Mile Point. Another was believed to have sunk in the live-aboard area between Cadboro Bay-Gyro Park and the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, but they couldn’t find easily find it Monday, Roe said.

READ ALSO: Dead Boats Society moving towards 100 wreckages removed from Salish Sea

It’s part of a $520,000 grant from Transport Canada, an “early Christmas present” from federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, that will run out around January, Roe said.

And it’s only the latest Cadboro Bay cleanup. Roe has spearheaded the removal of about 80 sunken, washed-up, or otherwise abandoned boats from Sooke to Ladysmith to Galiano in the past three years. He’s been leading derelict boat removals from Cadboro Bay since the mid-1990s when they pulled about four dozen boats out then did it again, on a smaller scale, around 1998.

Back then Roe headed the Veins of Life Watershed Society. Now it’s the Dead Boats Disposal Society. The last major clean-up of derelicts on Caddy Bay beach was in 2017 though many more have been pulled off since.

It’s a cyclical process that Roe would like to see end with the type of preventative measures used in neighbouring states of Washington and Oregon.

READ ALSO: Caddy Bay overdue for clean-up, on the way

“I’ve seen boats arrive here from there that should never have, there are too many holes in the system,” Roe said. “Boats come here because they can’t be there.”

Adam Coolidge and a team of four from Cold Water Divers, including two wearing dry suits, rigged the sunken and washed-up boats with straps for the crane on Monday.

“You have to watch out, some of them break apart, you end up with 500 pieces,” Coolidge said.

And with that, one of the boats was left on the beach for another day.

“That’s it for today, tide is going out too fast,” Roe said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Police believe men attempted to steal ATM, looking for one suspect
Next story
Saanich Peninsula firefighters call on public to support local food bank

Just Posted

Eliska Polivkova strings red and orange arbutus berries onto a thread to craft a necklace. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich students craft arbutus berry necklaces to fundraise for Leila Bui

Oaklands kids sell necklaces for $5 through school website

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Gabriella Reuben, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 5. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seeking high-risk missing 32-year-old woman

Gabriella Reuben last spoke to her family on Dec. 5

A giant star hoisted onto the back of a Colwood home can be seen from West Shore communities below. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)
Colwood family’s giant star shines down from Triangle Mountain

Roughly nine-metre star can be seen far and wide

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Boat removal an ‘early Christmas’ present for shores of Saanich, Oak Bay

Dead Boat Society organizes clean up of 10 wrecks in Caddy Bay

Director Arnold Lim (centre) works behind the scenes with crew members on All-in Madonna, which premieres virtually at the Whistler Film Festival on Dec 9. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)
Saanich director’s first feature virtual premiere’s at Whistler Film Festival

All-in Madonna, directed by Arnold Lim, streams Dec. 9 and is available through Dec. 31

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
POLL: Will you be celebrating Christmas with someone outside your household?

The COVID-19 pandemic has already stripped away many of our hopes for… Continue reading

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

Green Party members of Parliament say there are actions the federal government can take to limit the stays of freighters off the Gulf Islands. (News Bulletin file photo)
OPINION: Freighters overstaying welcome, but solutions exist, say Green MPs

Green Party MPs Elizabeth May and Paul Manly urge political will to address anchorages

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Most Read