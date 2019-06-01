Boats prepare for the start of the Van Isle 360 yacht race at Nanaimo’s harbour the morning of June 1. The biennial international race is celebrating its 20th anniversary. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as 20th Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

Close to 40 boats embarked Saturday, seeking top spot in the Van Isle 360 international yacht race.

The biennial race will see competitors on a 14-day journey sailing in the waters off Vancouver Island, on a route that will take them to Comox, Campbell River, Hardwicke Island, Telegraph Cove, Port Hardy, Winter Harbour, Ucluelet, Victoria and back to Nanaimo.

“We had 37 boats taking part,” said Jeff Motley, Van Isle 360 co-organizer. “We had two separate, simultaneous starts … one started here in [Nanaimo harbour] and one started outside the harbour, just off of Newcastle Island. [Saturday’s] leg will take them up to Comox, it’s just over 35 nautical miles. They’ll be finishing off of Chrome Island and once they finish there, they’ll be heading to Comox for the night.”

RELATED: Fleet of yachts about to set sail around Vancouver Island

According to a press release, scheduled start times during the race are: Comox, June 2, 9 a.m.; Deepwater Bay, June 3, 8 a.m.; Hardwicke Island, June 4, 9 a.m.; Telegraph Cove, June 5, 7:30 a.m.; Port Hardy, June 7, 9 a.m.; Winter Harbour, June 9, 9 a.m.; Ucluelet, June 12, 10 a.m.; Victoria, June 14, 10 a.m.

The Van Isle 360 is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

To see a race tracker, see the Van Isle 360 website.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Just Posted

Vic High students get ‘hands on’ lessons in anatomy

Students enrolled in a specialized pre-med course that studied the structure of hands and forearms

New numbers confirm 2018 worst fire season on record for B.C.

With 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Peninsula artists gear up for ArtSea Spring Studio Tour

Local artist Karen Booth welcomes people to visit and experience more than only painting

New businesses add another layer to the Saanich Peninsula’s dynamic

Several new businesses have opened their doors on the Saanich Peninsula

Grocers come together to launch Victoria Foundation’s Island Food Caring campaign

Campaign supports the Food Rescue Project

VIDEO: Super Hero Bike Parade pedals down Moss Street

More than 300 students from Sir James Douglas took part

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as 20th Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Across the province, nearly half public board members are women, 20 per cent in private sector

In 2017, 41 per cent of public board members were women

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Most Read