Bowker Creek section collapses near Oak Bay Recreation Centre

The north edge of Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)The north edge of Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)
A collapsed section of Bowker Creek at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)A collapsed section of Bowker Creek at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre’s parking lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

The District of Oak Bay is asking the public to avoid part of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot after a section of bank along Bowker Creek collapsed.

Cones and barriers were set up around a metres-long chunk of collapsed creekside on Thursday. The blocked-off section is on the eastern side of the recreation centre’s upper parking lot.

The district said a geotechnical engineer will assess the bank stability in the area.

READ: Michael Dunahee remains missing 31 years after Victoria kidnapping

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Prince George apologizes for taking down part of a homeless camp
Next story
Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Just Posted

Darioush Diba, owner of Bubby’s Restaurant, stands outside its Menzies Street location. He questions the need for the level of traffic restrictions into James Bay as are being exercised by VicPD. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Some James Bay eateries less busy, staff late since VicPD checkpoints installed

Victoria police arrested a suspect at Royal Jubilee Hospital on March 24, following a machete assault in Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victim gets ride to Victoria hospital from alleged machete-wielding assaulter

Laurel Collins is the NDP candidate for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
Victoria residents to benefit from dental, housing aspects of NDP-Liberal deal: MP

Victoria councillors approved a motion Thursday (March 24) that calls for forms to be mailed with tax notices that enable property owners to make a voluntary donation to local First Nations, as an act of reconciliation. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria approves voluntary reconciliation payment program for property owners