Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Roberts Street in Victoria West. (Courtesy of Vanessa Nicholson)

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to structure fire in Victoria West

Billowing smoke can be seen coming from a house

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in the 200-block of Roberts Street in Victoria West.

Billowing black some could be seen coming from a house near Rainbow Park.

Vanessa Nicholson, a neighbour who lives about five minutes from the blaze, says the fire broke out at approximately 8:45 p.m., adding that the home is a heritage house that she believes is from 1886.

READ ALSO: Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

A member of the Victoria Fire Department was able to confirm the call came in at 8:41 p.m. and all crews have been dispatched to the fire.

READ ALSO: Victoria police seek information on nine suspicious fires

According to Nicholson, one person lives in the home but was able to get out of the building in time.

Currently, seven fire trucks and at least two police cars are on scene.

More to come…


