Several homes in the village of Zeballos are under an evacuation order due to wildfires on the surrounding hillsides. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

BREAKING: Evacuation order issued in Island village due to “risk of falling debris”

Several homes in Zeballos are under an evacuation order as wildfires continue to burn on the hillsides surrounding the tiny logging village on the Island’s west coast.

Residents of six houses huddled against the steep hillsides “must leave the area immediately,” according to an evacuation order issued by the village at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The homes are located on the northern parts of Maquinna Avenue and Pandora Avenue.

A map issued by the village shows the homes are backed up against the surrounding hillside north of the Sugarloaf Bridge, a one-lane span that crosses the Zeballos River.

A map issued by the village of Zeballos on Saturday afternoon shows the area affected by the evacuation order.

A statement on the Zeballos Emergency Program’s Facebook page said those specific properties have a “risk of falling debris.” The owners of those properties were notified, it said.

The statement also noted that firefighters remained active in the community, including the Port McNeill Fire Department and a structural protection unit from Comox.

That unit and a specialist in structural protection were “setting up protection for property exposures,” it said.

“Keep our fingers crossed that the fire stays in its present state and that the weather cooperates,” it added. “A nice windless Zeballos rainstorm wouldn’t hurt.”

