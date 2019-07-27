A heavy police presence has Davin Street in Saanich closed off. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Heavy police presence had Davin Street in Saanich closed off on Saturday

Police negotiated the arrest of the man inside the home using loudspeaker

A police incident had Davin Street between Burnside Road and Maddock Avenue West closed off on Saturday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence on the street and police appeared to be speaking to a man — who was inside a residence — using a loudspeaker.

Police were heard telling the man he was under arrest and would not get hurt if he exited through the front door.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. a man could be seen exiting a house on Davin Street. He was arrested by Saanich Police.

Police then went into the residence that the man walked out of with guns drawn and the Saanich Police K9 unit. They later came out and began to pack up.

There was an armoured vehicle and several unmarked cars at the scene as well as Saanich Police cars. Davin Street was taped off and closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until just after 2p.m.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Cst. John Zielinski of the Saanich Police said the police responded to a call from a distressed female who said a family member in the home was “experiencing a bit of a crisis.”

“As part of the investigation the Saanich Police utilized the services of the Greater Victoria emergency response team,” Zielinski explained. “Without issue, [the suspect] was taken into our custody will be processed through the courts.”

The arrest was negotiated and the police are thankful that everyone is alright, said Zielinski.

Neighbours had put out a bucket with ice and bottled water for the police officers and a water bowl for the K9 unit.

