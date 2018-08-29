UPDATE: Man apprehended after police standoff at Pearkes Arena in Saanich

A man has been apprehended after a standoff at Pearkes Arena in Saanich on Wednesday night.

A very large police presence, including an armoured vehicle, the Saanich Police and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), surrounded the arena around 9:30 p.m. after an aggravated man called 911 from a payphone in the lobby claiming to have a gun.

Police say there were people inside the building at the time and while some were ushered away from the scene, others were told to hide until it was over. People exiting the movie theatre next door were also moved away from the scene.

A police negotiator talked to the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, and was able to de-escalate the situation. The man surrendered and no one was injured.

The suspect was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

