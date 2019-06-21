UPDATED: Several residents rescued from morning apartment fire in Saanich

Three departments responded to a structure fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Road early Friday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BREAKING: Nishi Lakhwara is a resident at an early morning apartment fire on Richmond Road. She says they were evacuated at around 4:20 a.m pic.twitter.com/hPhnr85BFv — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) June 21, 2019

A fire at an apartment building near Royal Jubilee Hospital has been contained, according to Saanich’s Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Rob Heppell.

Several residents had to be rescued from their fourth-floor balconies said Heppell, adding several residents also suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by BC Ambulance Services.

Residents reported seeing “massive” flames coming from the top storey of an apartment building in the 2600-block of Richmond Road near Haultain Street for upwards of 45 minutes.

WATCH: Fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Rd. has been contained. Read more at https://t.co/MTAc7DxSUm. #yyj pic.twitter.com/2gaaVodrXq — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) June 21, 2019

Nishi Lakhwara, a resident of the building, said she was evacuated at around 4:20 a.m. and by 5 everyone in the building had been evacuated.

“We were hoping it would not flame up as much as it did, but it just kept on flaming up,” she said. “We stood around and saw the flames for about 45 minutes.”

The building had a practice drill shortly before this fire and Lakhwara credits that drill for getting everyone out safely.

“We knew the procedures quite well but I think we were pretty quick to come down and that was the catch,” she noted.

Heppell said there is going to be extensive water and smoke damage, especially to four suites on the fourth floor that were directly affected by the fire.

Victoria, Oak Bay, and Saanich fire crews are on scene. Residents are expected to be displaced for several hours but an emergency reception centre has been set up at the senior home recreation centre nearby.

BC Transit is diverting buses as all traffic is being rerouted in the area.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief for Saanich Rob Heppell confirms multiple people were rescued for the building but says the fire has since been contained. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/lwZcvAHyn4 — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) June 21, 2019

