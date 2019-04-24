BREAKING: Police actions under investigation following Langford crash

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP on scene at Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway Tuesday morning. The driver of a vehicles involved in a morning shooting ran into an existing accident. One driver fled and another was arrested after hitting a commercial truck already stopped in the intersection. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is investigating West Shore RCMP following a police-involved incident in Langford on Tuesday.

Just after 11:05 a.m., two vehicles involved with a shooting at Happy Valley Market were speeding down a Langford road when one of the drivers, a male in a white Kia Optima, collided with a pre-existing crash at the intersection.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

The male drove into a large commercial truck and was initially taken into custody before being transferred to hospital, where he was found to have sustained serious injuries.

West Shore RCMP notified the IIO once the extent of his injuries were confirmed.

The IIO said Wednesday that it has begun an investigation to determine “what role, if any the officer’s actions or inaction may have played in the injuries suffered by the male.”

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of B.C. police that investigates all officer-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death, with or without allegations of wrongdoing.

One man, 27-year-old Justin Lemmen, has been charged in connection with the Tuesday shooting and crash, including charges of: Unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to comply with the conditions set out in his undertaking, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

READ ALSO: Police charge 27-year-old man with weapons offences after Langford shooting

READ ALSO: Langford shooting suspect is banned from having firearms: West Shore RCMP



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter