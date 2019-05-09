The whale watching boat was reportedly taking on water near Smith Island off the Washington coast. (Google)

Updated: Rescue underway for Victoria whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

A Victoria whale watching boat is currently the focus of a rescue off the Washington coast after reportedly taking on water.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Thursday, the Eagle Wing whale watching vessel 4Ever Wild came in contact with a rock near Smith Island, in U.S. waters off the Washington coast. The vessel sustained damage so the captain brought the vessel safely to shore on Smith Island, according to Eagle Wing Tours.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Seattle Search and Rescue is running the rescue that involves the US Coast Guard, Victoria Lifeboat Cape Calvert and numerous other Canadian whale watching boats that were in the area.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Victoria confirms that 45 people were on board the Eagle Wing whale watching boat.

All passengers are safe and no major injuries were sustained. The passengers have been placed on rescue vessels, with two boats already back in Victoria, and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel en route with the remaining passengers.

ALSO READ: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

BREAKING: Tourists rescued after Victoria-based whale watching boat hits rock at sea #yyj pic.twitter.com/mJBDHBlpfw

— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) May 9, 2019

More to come…

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The world’s tallest gnome is apparently 16 inches too tall for Saanich
Next story
Saanich approves 5.2% tax increase

Just Posted

‘I felt stupid:’ Langford woman caught up in VRBO rental scam

Fraudster rented Bear Mountain VRBO and posed as landlord for rental scam

Scuba scientists help save endangered marine life off Vancouver Island

Adult northern abalone numbers have plummeted 90 per cent

Anti-abortion protesters come to B.C. Legislature

People come from B.C., Washington communities

4 million gallons of water used on downtown Victoria fire so far

Firefighters continue to battle hot spots four days after it began

Historic document discovered in Oak Bay attic

Paper conservator restores century-old document, reveals 24 names of Oak Bay First World War vets

VIDEO: Royal BC Museum unveils rare artifact in upcoming Maya exhibit

La Corona Altar 5 depicts story of king and dynasties

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Island double murderer sentenced to life in prison

Michael Simard of Courtenay eligible for parole in 18 years for two-second degree murder charges

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

UPDATE: Mt. Sicker brush fire in Cowichan Valley under control: fire chief

We are looking at about a half a hectare in size — about 150 by 200 [feet].”

Most Read