Traffic has been closed along the 1700-block of Richmond Rd due to an ongoing police incident. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

BREAKING: Richmond Ave closed near Royal Jubilee Hospital due to ongoing police incident

Officers attempting to arrest an unidentified man

Traffic has been closed along the 1700-block of Richmond Rd due to an ongoing police incident.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response team has been deployed as they work to arrest a man in The Royal Richmond, a nearby apartment building.

Black Press Media has heard from multiple residents that there were loud flash bangs earlier this morning.

More to come…

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
