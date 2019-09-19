VicPD investigates stabbing near Selkirk Montessori school

VicPD patrol and K9 officers are investigating a stabbing near the Galloping Goose Regional Trial.
Officers were called to the 300-block of Waterfront Crescent following a call that a man had been stabbed in the area. Police provided emergency first aid on the victim who was in potentially life-threatening condition. He has since been transported to hospital and his current condition is unknown.
Police remain in the area searching for a suspect and gathering evidence. Traffic will be impact on the trail and nearby roads while police investigate.
