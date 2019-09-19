VicPD investigates stabbing near Selkirk Montessori school

Officers begin to remove police tape after a stabbing on the Galloping Goose Trail Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VicPD patrol and K9 officers are investigating a stabbing near the Galloping Goose Regional Trial.

Officers were called to the 300-block of Waterfront Crescent following a call that a man had been stabbed in the area. Police provided emergency first aid on the victim who was in potentially life-threatening condition. He has since been transported to hospital and his current condition is unknown.

Police remain in the area searching for a suspect and gathering evidence. Traffic will be impact on the trail and nearby roads while police investigate.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police seek information on downtown stabbing