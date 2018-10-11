‘Bring an extra sweater,’ UVic tells students amid gas shortage

B.C. universities cut back heating buildings, limit research labs since Oct.9 pipeline explosion

The University of Victoria switched its heating to diesel until further notice after a pipeline explosion near Prince George.

“It is advised to bring an extra sweater to work as the building temperature may be a little cooler than normal while repairs are being undertaken,” an advisory on the school’s website said on Oct. 10.

READ MORE: Gas flowing again along FortisBC's Enbridge pipeline

While facilities management doesn’t know when they’ll be able to turn the natural gas heating on again, FortisBC the campus provider has asked the autoclaves, research labs and gas furnaces to limit their use.

The buildings inside Ring Road, the Fraser, Michael Williams Building, South Tower and the Craigdarroch and Lansdowne residences will experience a lower temperature in the meantime.

FortisBC said gas is now flowing through a smaller pipeline, but still asks customers to cut back until the larger pipeline damaged in the explosion is operating again.

UVic isn’t the only campus in B.C. impacted by the gas shortage, as UBC and the B.C. Institute of Technology have reduced their gas usage.

The cause of the Oct. 9 explosion is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Video: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations in Prince George

