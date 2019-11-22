Residents of British Columbia saw inflation rise 2.2 per cent between October 2018 and October 2019 according to new statistics (Black Media Press File).

British Columbians pay more for goods and services than most other Canadians

Year-to-year inflation rate up 2.2 per cent in October second-highest rate in Canada

Inflation in British Columbia has outpaced inflation in many other parts of Canada during the last year, according to new statistics.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2 per cent in October 2019 compared to October 2018, according to Statistics Canada. By comparison, the national inflation rose 1.9 per cent during the same period. British Columbia was among three provinces which saw increases of 2.2 per cent. Only Quebec recorded a higher increase with 3.2 per cent.

RELATED: B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Two factors mainly contributed to the increase: the cost of housing and the cost of owning a vehicle. Mortgage interest rates rose seven per cent, while rent rose 3.7 per cent. Passenger vehicle insurance premiums rose nine per cent, while the cost of vehicle purchases rose 1.8 per cent. This said, the cost of gasoline dropped 6.7 per cent.

Internet and telephone services also cost less this October compared to October 2018, dropping 7.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent respectively.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
UVic students return from Hong Kong amidst growing tension

Just Posted

Camosun students, Royal BC Museum to bring Victorian funeral rituals to life

Free with museum admission or membership

UVic students return from Hong Kong amidst growing tension

All eight University of Victoria exchange students have returned to Canada

West Shore RCMP police dog finds break and enter suspect in Langford

Suspect was found in a backyard shed

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Victoria residents face long holds for non-emergency police calls

Victoria police face challenges ‘on many fronts’ since switching to E-Comm call centre

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

Nanaimo man caught with more than 200,000 child porn images to be sentenced

Crown says Aaron Macrae recorded video of children on buses and at his workplace

Vancouver Island hunters may have harvested deer in area known for chronic wasting disease

Conservation officers make urgent request to public for any information

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Most Read