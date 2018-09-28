Board members from Brookes Westshore IB School, along with school and City of Colwood officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Colwood private school. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Brookes Westshore IB School in Colwood opens its doors and cuts the ribbon

Co-founder Jerry Salvador dreamt up the idea of an IB school on the West Shore eight years ago

Brookes Westshore International Baccalaureate (IB) School held its ribbon cutting ceremony in the school’s gymnasium Friday.

Brookes Education Group builds private schools and is a growing global network of IB schools that currently serves more than 1,400 students across six countries.

Board members, teachers, administrators, parents, students and community members filled the brand new gym to celebrate the occasion.

Students from Mexico and Spain shared their appreciation of the tight bond going to school in an international community brings.

Jerry Salvador, director of new school development and co-founder of the school, talked about his plan for an IB school that started eight years ago. He was a teacher and director at Pearson College in Metchosin and during his time there had many West Shore parents ask him how they could get their child into the school, but Pearson College is only open to international students.

“I asked myself wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could offer IB world education to local students in the West Shore,” he said.

Salvador noted a more personal touch to building the school is that he wanted to be able to give his six grandchildren the opportunity to attend an IB school. His daughters were able to go to Pearson College while he was the director there.

READ MORE: Brookes Westshore on track for fall 2018 opening in Colwood

It took a little more than a year to build the school that has 150 boarding rooms for foreign students, 16 teaching spaces and a gym.

The school is open to Grades 6 through 12.

READ MORE: Brookes Westshore IB School breaks ground in Colwood

