Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

Home invasion took place on Feb. 9 and left one man with face and head injuries

Gregory Brotherston has been sentenced to three years in jail for charges related to a February home invasion in Sooke.

The son of former Highlands councillors Ken and Marie Brotherston appeared at the Western Communities Provincial Court on Dec. 10 and appeared for charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and committing an indictable offence. He received three years jail time. A previous prohibition from possessing firearms for life remains.

READ ALSO: Police make arrest in Sooke home invasion

Brotherston was handed the charges after a home invasion that took place on Feb. 9 on the 6100-block of Sooke Road.

Sooke RCMP responded to the incident at 2:05 a.m. and found a man who was severely beaten and suffering from injuries to his face and head, according to a press release from Staff Sgt. Jeff MacArthur at the time.

RCMP said a second man was with Brotherston during the home invasion, but police did not know his identity at the time.

On Wednesday, Sooke RCMP confirmed Justin Harrison was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged in relation to the home invasion. Sgt. Clay Wiebe said Harrison was released on bail but later arrested for breaching bail conditions. Harrison then spent time in custody, earning credit for time served.

Harrison appeared in court on Nov. 28 and pleaded guilty for assault causing bodily harm and theft. He was handed 90-day sentence but due to time served, spent one day in prison. He also received 18 months probation and a 10-year prohibition for firearms. He was also ordered to report back to court for a DNA sample collection.

READ ALSO: Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison

In 2012, Brotherston was sentenced to three years in prison for the manslaughter of Colwood resident Richard Green. At the time, Supreme Court Justice Ron McKinnon referred to Brotherston’s “record for violence” which included break and enter and assault causing bodily harm.

–With files from Kevin Laird

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter