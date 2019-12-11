Western Communities Courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)

Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

Home invasion took place on Feb. 9 and left one man with face and head injuries

Gregory Brotherston has been sentenced to three years in jail for charges related to a February home invasion in Sooke.

The son of former Highlands councillors Ken and Marie Brotherston appeared at the Western Communities Provincial Court on Dec. 10 and appeared for charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and committing an indictable offence. He received three years jail time. A previous prohibition from possessing firearms for life remains.

READ ALSO: Police make arrest in Sooke home invasion

Brotherston was handed the charges after a home invasion that took place on Feb. 9 on the 6100-block of Sooke Road.

Sooke RCMP responded to the incident at 2:05 a.m. and found a man who was severely beaten and suffering from injuries to his face and head, according to a press release from Staff Sgt. Jeff MacArthur at the time.

RCMP said a second man was with Brotherston during the home invasion, but police did not know his identity at the time.

On Wednesday, Sooke RCMP confirmed Justin Harrison was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged in relation to the home invasion. Sgt. Clay Wiebe said Harrison was released on bail but later arrested for breaching bail conditions. Harrison then spent time in custody, earning credit for time served.

Harrison appeared in court on Nov. 28 and pleaded guilty for assault causing bodily harm and theft. He was handed 90-day sentence but due to time served, spent one day in prison. He also received 18 months probation and a 10-year prohibition for firearms. He was also ordered to report back to court for a DNA sample collection.

READ ALSO: Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison

In 2012, Brotherston was sentenced to three years in prison for the manslaughter of Colwood resident Richard Green. At the time, Supreme Court Justice Ron McKinnon referred to Brotherston’s “record for violence” which included break and enter and assault causing bodily harm.

With files from Kevin Laird

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Royal Jubilee gets 15 more patient beds for Greater Victoria end-of-life care
Next story
More than 90 people affected by norovirus-like outbreak at Greater Victoria hockey tournament

Just Posted

Esquimalt considers installing seperate bike lanes on Esquimalt Road, Lampson Street

Staff explored several options for the busy routes

Saanich seeks contractors for Shelbourne Street upgrade project

The three-phase project is expected to begin in 2020

Saanich allows retail sale of recreational cannabis for specific zones

Amendments to the 2003 bylaw allows retail sale of recreational cannabis in Saanich

Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

Home invasion took place on Feb. 9 and left one man with face and head injuries

Police impound 19 vehicles for excessive speed on Malahat

Excessive speed is classified as going more than 40 km/h over the limit in that stretch

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Most Read