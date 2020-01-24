Owner surrenders dog suffering from days-old gunshot wound to B.C. SPCA

Veterinarians in B.C.’s Peace region are working round-the-clock to care for a St. Bernard mix suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brownie, a six-year-old border collie and St. Bernard mix, was surrendered by his owner to the BC SPCA on Monday with a fractured shinbone and bullet fragments deeply embedded in his right hind leg, the BC SPCA said in a news release Friday.

The vet overseeing the dog’s recovery estimates that the wounds are at least a week old, “which means this poor dog has been in agony for days,” the animal welfare organization said.

In addition to the wounds, the dog is underweight and “in so much pain that he stopped eating,” the BC SPCA said, and will have to be completely shaved to be treated for a heavy flea infestation. He will need to undergo surgery so veterinarians can remove the bullet fragments and repair the fractured bone.

ALSO READ: Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

“Brownie is a very docile and loving dog. His calm and very sweet temperament shines through despite the extreme pain he must be experiencing right now,” said Wendy Davies, South Peace SPCA’s branch manager in Dawson Creek. “He is quickly adjusting to living indoors and his highly social personality is blossoming as he is surrounded by people who are giving him lots of attention.”

The total care for Brownie is expected to reach at least $6,030.

Recovery will take an estimated two months before he’ll be ready to be adopted. will need about two months to recover from his injuries in a foster home recovering before he is ready to be adopted.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.