‘Burn out’ driver targets same front yard 5 times in Oak Bay

Bus hits deer, booze on Willows beach, among last week’s Oak Bay Police calls

Oak Bay Police are looking for witness descriptions of a vindictive driver, or drivers, who for no clear reason “burned out” five different times on the front lawn of home in the 1700-block of Hampshire Road.

The latest occurrence happened in the early hours of the morning last week, said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“If you see or hear a suspect vehicle, please attempt to obtain a description and the license plate number for police,” Bernoties said.

The “burn out” driver was one of many odd calls to the Oak Bay Police between May 5 and 12.

Among the most disturbing was the fatal collision of a B.C. Transit bus striking a deer along Foul Bay Road and Carrick Street.

“The deer was deceased. Although the bus sustained damage to its windshield, no passengers were injured,” Bernoties said.

Oak Bay Police responded to a theft in progress from a local business involving a pair of sun glasses.

Police arrived to find the suspect was gone, however, CCTV footage captured the theft and Oak Bay Police are investigating the matter in order to identify the suspect.

Booze on the beach

Booze on Willows Beach has become a common occurrence and Oak Bay Police are reminding beach goers the penalty is up to $230 dollars for open liquor under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

Police conducted patrols along Willows Beach and spoke to several individuals about open consumption of liquor on the beach last week.

Lights out for cyclist struck at Wilmot Place

Police received a call at approximately 11:20 p.m. of a cyclist struck at the intersection of Oak Bay Ave and Wilmot Place.

“The cyclist sustained minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital,” Bernoties said.

Police are again reminding the motoring public to watch out for cyclists including those who are not using lights (as required under the Motor Vehicle Act).

“We’re also reminding cyclists that the fine for cycling with no lights during dark hours is $109 dollars. A light is much cheaper,” Bernoties said.

Overdose avoided

Oak Bay police and fire responded to an overdose in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

“The person was successfully revived with the administration of Naloxone,” Bernoties said.

Be sure to have a Naloxone kit available if you’re going to use opioid drugs, he added.

Graffiti at lawn bowling club

Oak Bay Police received two separate reports of spray-painting located on a vehicle in the 2000-block of Neil Street and on the sign and building at the Carnarvon Lawn Bowling Club.

Photos were taken of the tags and will be compared to known “taggers” for criminal charges of mischief.

Theft, fraud haunt UVic and Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police responded to a break-and-enter in the Fisheries Lab at the University of Victoria. High valued equipment was stolen and the investigation is ongoing.

Police also fielded calls for several frauds last week involving thousands of dollars.

“If you receive a call or email in regards to money or banking information, do not provide any personal information and simply hang up,” Bernoties said. “Likewise, do not open or respond to any emails. If concerned, make an appointment or call your financial institution in regards to the matter.”

Police also assisted Oak Bay fire with traffic control on Oliver Street when a gas line was accidentally ruptured.

Call Fortis before you dig, 1-800-474-6886.