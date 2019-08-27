Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

One man in custody following assault

One man is in custody after a BC Transit bus driver was assaulted on a route through Central Saanich Monday night.

According to Darren Lench, deputy chief of the Central Saanich Police Department, a bus passenger had the driver stop the bus near the intersection of Keating Cross Road and Central Saanich Road around 8 p.m.

The passenger came up to the driver, assaulted them and stole their wallet. The bus driver had no injuries.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria bus driver assaulted by male passenger

Jordan David Tahouney, 33, was arrested shortly after the assault and has been charged with robbery and remanded for two weeks. Tahouney has no fixed address.

BC Transit said it is aware of the incident and is “providing the required support.”

“We do not tolerate disrespectful behaviour and are assisting the police in their investigation.”


