Bustling Victoria breakwater sees ships on the move with a break-in reported

Container ship GSL Eleni moved out and CSL Tecumseh moved in at Pier B

CSL Tecumseh moved into Pier B on Jan. 17 at Ogden Point in the Breakwater District. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter)

Things are bustling for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority with big ships on the move and a reported break and enter.

Container ship GSL Eleni moved out and CSL Tecumseh moved into Pier B on Jan. 17 at Ogden Point in the Breakwater District.

The Eleni arrived Jan. 1 after the 300-metre ship had a rudder malfunction just off the coast near Tofino. Eleni is headed for dry dock for more repairs according to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

RELATED: Repairs stretch to 7 days for broken barge parked in Victoria

Tecumseh is expected to remain at Pier B until mid-February and then go to dry dock for repairs

The harbour authority also reminds its clients to secure storage areas and not leave items in the open after a break and enter Jan. 16.

Early that morning, someone broke into a locked shed at the Breakwater District, according to a report from the director of operations. While a staff member was on-site at the time, there was no altercation and no one was hurt, Darren Morson said in the release, adding that the staff member did not realize someone was illegally in the shed.

READ ALSO: Six new air quality monitoring stations coming from Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Boat HarbourVictoria