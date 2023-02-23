Camosun chooses company to build film studio on Saanich campus

Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Plans for a film studio on the campus of a Saanich post-secondary school continue to move forward.

Camosun College announced on Thursday (Feb. 23) that it had selected Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., a global education provider headquartered in Toronto, to help develop the studio that would include educational components.

Camosun issued a call last September for companies to step forward to be pre-qualified to design, build and fund a film studio and digital media education centre in exchange for a 99-year lease.

Camosun and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. are now working on a formal agreement to “finalize the scope, timeline and cost to build a film studio with education components,” said a news release.

In spring 2021, the province provided $150,000 to aid Camosun in the exploration of educational opportunities for students in the B.C. film industry and the potential development of an on-campus film studio.

Camosun has said it’s been working to address neighbourhood concerns about growth related to the project.

Traffic, disruption to neighbours and the impact the development would have on trees and the environment came up the most.

“A big concern was traffic and making sure it won’t be going through the neighbourhood,” said Geoff Wilmshurst, vice-president of partnerships at Camosun, previously. “We are going to develop a road up the hill from Interurban to prevent large numbers of vehicle traffic to the area.”

