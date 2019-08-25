Camosun College’s website geared towards finding new career opportunities has been successful since its launch. (File Photo)

Camosun’s continuing education site a quick hit

Hundreds of courses available to launch new career opportunities

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Camosun College has given flight to a new website, along with hundreds of fall classes, geared towards launching new career opportunities.

There has already been a 35 per cent increase in registrations compared to last year, said Michelle Traore, acting director of Continuing Education and Contract Training (CECT) at Camosun College, in a statement. “The feedback from the community has been very encouraging since we launched the new website and programs to meet our learners’ needs.”

The new site at camosun.ca/ce provides an improved user experience and services that enable students to browse courses, register for certificate programs, pay fees online and manage their own profiles, Traore noted.

In addition to hundreds of fall classes, CECT has focused efforts on creating innovative new programs such as the emerging cannabis industry, leadership in trades, and Indigenous education. Certificate programs and external professional certifications including leadership development, Microsoft Office, hospital unit clerk, and AutoCad are some of the educational opportunities available.

Many of the CECT courses are offered in the evening and on weekends, making it easier for full-time workers to earn certificates. “It is never too late to build a knowledge toolbox,” Traore said. “In today’s world with the ever-changing labour market, innovative and relevant education is paramount.”

According to a recent student survey, 84 per cent of CECT learners have post-secondary education and six in 10 are looking for professional development opportunities. The learning solutions team works with employers to develop customized employee courses and programs geared to the needs of learners and the community, enabling businesses to fill skill gaps, address challenges, plan for future growth and development, and implement new technologies.

For more information and Camosun’s course calendar, go to camosun.ca/ce.

