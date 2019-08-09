(File)

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

A camper is recovering after being attacked by a wolf in Banff National Park.

Parks Canada says the wolf attacked a tent early Friday morning at the Ramparts Creek campground on the Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise.

The person inside the tent had injuries to their hand and arm and was transferred to a hospital in Banff.

Parks staff found the wolf about a kilometre away from the campground and killed the animal.

Investigators say no significant wildlife attractants or food were found inside or near the tent.

Officials believe one wolf was involved and are calling the attack very rare.

RELATED: Woman told to ‘go back to your own country’ at Banff National Park

The campground has been closed as a precaution pending an investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
West Shore RCMP respond to cougar sighting near Florence Lake

Just Posted

Teenage girl’s sudden death in Langford prompts B.C. Coroners Service, West Shore RCMP investigation

West Shore RCMP received a report of a deceased teenage girl found in a Langford residence on Aug. 8

Woman in coma since Saanich hit-and-run flown to Calgary

University of Victoria student receiving care at Foothills hospital, according to GoFundMe update

Victoria Canucks game a sell-out, fans warned about fake tickets

Any tickets seen on sale might be fake as all official ones are sold

West Shore RCMP respond to cougar sighting near Florence Lake

Officers attended on Aug. 8, but did not see the cougar

Langford youth with fake rifle leads to police response

West Shore RCMP reminding public to be cautious with replicas and aware of environment

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Port Alberni RCMP searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation

Colin Robert Hall has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

COLUMN: Graffiti is more than just a nuisance

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association Graffiti, or tagging as it is… Continue reading

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Most Read